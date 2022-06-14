United States:
What The FTC's Proposed Changes To Its Endorsement Guides Suggest About Influencer Marketing (Podcast)
14 June 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Kelley
Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · What the FTC's Proposed Changes to its
Endorsement Guides Suggest about Influencer Marketing
Last month, my colleagues posted about the FTC's proposed
changes to the Endorsement Guides. This post takes a closer look at
how those proposed changes could impact influencer campaigns by
answering five questions that we frequently get from marketers.
www.adlawaccess.com/2022/06/article…ncer-marketing/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
#AD: FTC Guidance On Companies' Use Of Influencers
Fox Rothschild LLP
Social media has taken over, with social media users nearly doubling from 2.3 billion in 2016, to 4.2 billion in 2021.[1] Social media platforms provide direct access to consumers, with the ability...
FTC Endorsement Guides: Proposed Changes
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
On May 24, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") unanimously approved a notice of proposed amendments to its "Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising" (the "Endorsement Guides").