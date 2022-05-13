The Federal Trade Commission announced that, at an open meeting of the Commission next Thursday, the FTC staff will provide a presentation, and the Commission will vote on a request for public comment, on proposed amendments to the FTC's Guides Concerning Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising. The meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The FTC said that the proposed revisions will address "fake reviews and the suppression of negative reviews" and "update the guidance generally to reflect current advertising realities concerning endorsements."

The FTC announced the review of the Endorsement Guides in early 2020. The Guides -- which provide detailed guidance to businesses and others about how to market using endorsers and influencers without violating the FTC Act's prohibition on unfair or deceptive acts or practices -- were last updated in 2009.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.