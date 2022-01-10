ARTICLE

There are literally thousands of lawyers who have a LinkedIn profile but most of them are probably not using the platform as effectively as possible. LinkedIn is one of the most powerful social media tools available for networking. Tune in to this episode as our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver talks to Allison Shields Johs, President of Legal Ease Consulting and author of Make LinkedIn Work for You: A Practical Guide for Lawyers and Other Legal Professionals about the biggest mistakes lawyers make when using LinkedIn, the 3 building blocks of LinkedIn and how to get the most out of your LinkedIn connections.

Guest: Allison C. Shields Johs

President of Legal Ease Consulting, Inc., shows law firms how to prevent lawyer meltdown and build a practice they take pleasure in, with clients they truly care for. She provides productivity, practice management, social media, copywriting, marketing and business development coaching and consulting services for lawyers and law firms.

Originally published September 7, 2021

