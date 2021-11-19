The Practicing Law Institute is hosting its annual program, "Global Advertising Law: Year in Review," which features speakers from around the world from the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance. The program will be held on January 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The program will discuss key global advertising law developments during the last year. Topics to be covered include social media and influencers, environmental marketing, sweepstakes and contests, responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory enforcement priorities, taste and cultural concerns, and other hot topics.

Speakers at the program will include:

Jamie R. Angeles, Angeles & Pons (Dominican Republic)

Delia Fehr-Bosshard, Vischer (Switzerland)

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Frankfurt Kurnit (United States)

Kelly Harris, Miller Thomson (Canada)

Kanu Priya, Kan & Krishme (India)

Charlotte Sutcliffe, Al Tamimi (United Arab Emirates)

