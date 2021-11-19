The State AG Report – 11.11.2021

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US

Supermarket Chains Agree to Divest Stores Over Antitrust Concerns Relating to Their Planned Merger

Developments in Post-AG Roles for Two Attorneys General

Bipartisan Group of AGs Urge Appeals Court to Block Hospital System Acquisition by Competitor

AG Ferguson: Washington State Sees Massive Surge in Reported Cybercrime

Online Travel Agency Reimburses Consumers Affected by COVID-19-Related Travel Cancellations

Influencer or Scammer? Instagram Celebrity Accused of Not Delivering Paid-for Services

