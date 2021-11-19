The State AG Report – 11.11.2021
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US
- Supermarket Chains Agree to Divest Stores Over Antitrust Concerns Relating to Their Planned Merger
- Developments in Post-AG Roles for Two Attorneys General
- Bipartisan Group of AGs Urge Appeals Court to Block Hospital System Acquisition by Competitor
- AG Ferguson: Washington State Sees Massive Surge in Reported Cybercrime
- Online Travel Agency Reimburses Consumers Affected by COVID-19-Related Travel Cancellations
- Influencer or Scammer? Instagram Celebrity Accused of Not Delivering Paid-for Services
