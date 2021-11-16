On July 1, 2021, more than 460,000 NCAA student-athletes attending 1,100+ colleges and universities across the United States became able to license and use their name, image and likeness (NIL) to endorse commercial products and services, and receive compensation for doing so, without forfeiting their eligibility to compete in NCAA intercollegiate athletics. This opened a new branding opportunity estimated to be northward of hundreds of millions of dollars, as college athletes joined their peers as potential digital influencers and brand representatives.

In a new white paper, Manatt examines a patchwork and multilayered regulatory structure involving state laws, NCAA policies, individual school policies and student-team contracts, and shares insights and practical takeaways from a 50-state NIL survey.

