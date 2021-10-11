ARTICLE

United States: It May Be "Simply The Best" That Tina Turner Sells Her Iconic Catalog To BMG

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Tina Turner signed the rights of her iconic music catalogue spanning 60 years, including her name, image and likeness to a German music company, BMG. While Warner Music record label still manages her record, is this a sign of things to come for music companies who are looking to take hit makers under their wings and broaden music artists' digital reach?

Is NIL (name, image, likeness) picking up at warp speed? There may be a potential endorsement deal brewing between Puma and Mikey Williams, a high school basketball player who has a huge social media presence. Will we see continue to see teen athletes partnering with brands as part of their potential pro sports journey?

Endorsement Deals, Sponsorships & Investments

Fubo Gaming Joins With Cavs for Head Start on Ohio Betting Market

October 6, 2021 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)

As Fubo Gaming prepares to launch its sportsbook entrant later this year, the company has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, looking to increase its brand recognition in Ohio before the state legalizes sports betting.

Reports Meghan Markle Could 'Launch Her Own Cosmetic Line' After Quitting Royal Life

October 6, 2021 via Daily Star

Meghan Markle has stoked speculation after reportedly meeting with a boss from marketing company Guthy-Renker, which has a history of using celebrities to endorse products. Meghan Markle could be set to launch her own cosmetic line.

Sequoia Fire Relief Efforts Get Celebrity Support. Why This 'Saved by the Bell' Star Donated

October 3, 2021 via Fresno Bee - All News

The Sequoia Parks Conservancy has put together the KNP Complex Fire Recovery Fund in Sequoia Fire Relief efforts. Already, the fund has gotten celebrity endorsement from the likes of actors Martin Henderson ("Grey's Anatomy") and Tiffani Thiessen ("Saved by the Bell"), sportscaster Andrew Siciliano ("NFL Sunday Ticket") and Grammy-winning musician Avi Kapla.

The Jonas Brothers Just Launched an Artisanal Popcorn Brand, Now Available for Nationwide Delivery

October 6, 2021 via Entrepreneur Magazine

The pop rock trio partnered with The Naked Market, a next-gen food and beverage business, to launch Rob's Backstage Popcorn.

Casio to Release Second Kanoa Igarashi Signature G-SHOCK

October 1, 2021 via MarketWatch - All Company Press Releases News & Commentary

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G-LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GBX-100KI is the second signature model endorsed by pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi.

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Betting on Cell-Based Meats

September 29, 2021 via Longevity LIVE

Known for his conservation and humanitarian work, the actor has even produced films and spoken out publicly about the environmental crisis. But DiCaprio is also putting his money where his mouth is and, according to VegNews, he has invested in cell-based meat companies Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat.

Lamar Odom Reveals His Latest Investment in Boxing

October 2, 2021 via HotNewHipHop

After fighting Aaron Carter a few months ago, there is no doubt that Lamar Odom is a fan of the Celebrity Boxing brand. While speaking to TMZ, Odom revealed he is now a part-owner in the brand and that he plans on doing a lot more fights in the near future.

Film & TV

Amazon Prime Preps for Second NFL Postseason Appearance

October 4, 2021 via Sportico - Business (subscription may be required)

Amazon Prime Video in January will simulcast its second NFL Wild Card game, and while the final assignments have yet to be locked in, it's likely that the streaming service will once again pair up with CBS in one of the two Sunday time slots.

Disney on Ice Just Got a Whole New Meaning

October 2, 2021 via Newsbinding - Top Stories

It's been 16 years since the house that Walt built last had an NHL game broadcasted on their platforms. However, this October that all changes with a groundbreaking seven year deal that ensures the Walt Disney Company has the television, streaming and media rights to the greatest sport on ice.

Flickonic Announces First Celebrity Endorsement From Chris Geere of the NBC's Hit Show, This Is Us

October 6, 2021 via IT News Online

Flickonic, a one-of-a-kind social media app, launched with the purpose of reviving the social aspect that existed in the era of scheduled TV. They announced their endorsement from one of the main stars of the hit show, "This Is Us," actor Chris Geere.

Tom Arnold Is the Latest Celebrity to Endorse MindStir Media, a Top Self-Publishing Company

October 5, 2021 via LatestLY

MindStir Media has been endorsed by Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway, the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway. Now MindStir is adding Tom Arnold to the mix. Arnold recently praised MindStir Media in a short video posted on the company's YouTube channel.

Music Biz

Another Blockbuster Deal: Tina Turner Sells Entire Catalog to BMG

October 5, 2021 via Rolling Stone Magazine (subscription may be required)

Tina Turner has sold her music rights to BMG, the company's CEO Hartwig Masuch tells Rolling Stone — marking the latest event in the trend of major legacy artists cashing in on their copyrights.

Can the R. Kelly Verdict Lead to a Shift in the Music Industry?

October 2, 2021 via Exec Review

Kelly's guilty verdict has been marked as an overdue symbol of reckoning for Black women and girl survivors. We're yet to see what this trial means for the music industry, though – how likely is this outcome to inspire a watershed moment of transformation?

Justin Bieber Breaks Into Cannabis Market With 'Peaches' Joints

October 4, 2021 via New York Post

It's Justin Bieber's latest joint venture. The Canadian singer is breaking into the cannabis space, teaming up with the Los Angeles-based recreational-pot company Palms Premium to peddle pre-rolled joints that he's calling "Peaches," a nod to one of his most successful recent songs.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

Tory Lanez Released an 'NFT Album,' and Then Things Got Extra Weird

September 30, 2021 via Greenwich Time

Last month, Lanez partnered with a platform called E-NFT to release his new album 'When It's Dark' as an NFT. Across social media, disgruntled fans say they feel duped by the rapper's NFT release.

Republic Is Bringing Music Investing to the Masses With Artists Lil Pump and KSHMR Through Security NFTs with Opulous

October 6, 2021 via Yahoo Finance - Top Stories

Republic, a leading investment platform, announced today that they will begin hosting opportunities to invest in music royalties through their latest launch, Republic Music. The first artists slated to pioneer the movement are rap royalty Lil Pump and powerhouse DJ and producer KSHMR.

NFT Gaming Expands as Sorare Bundesliga Deal Takes Aim at Top Shot

October 6, 2021 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)

With a Bundesliga partnership announced Wednesday (October 6), Sorare is taking a step on Top Shot's turf. In 2022 the France-based fantasy NFT startup will sell collectible digital video moments from 36 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 teams.

Lil Nas X Chosen by TikTok to Headline Platform's NFT Project

October 1, 2021 via Yahoo Finance - Top Stories

TikTok is getting into the non-fungible token game with a debut collection featuring rapper and singer Lil Nas X. Popular social media platform TikTok announced that it will be releasing its first NFT collection in November 2021.

Right of Publicity

These Arizona College Athletes Could Make the Most Money on NIL Endorsement Deals

October 2, 2021 via Biz Journal - Southwest News

The Venezia's-Daniels deal has the student-athlete Jayden Daniels posting about the pizzeria on his social media pages, while the restaurant named a new specialty pizza after him, who will receive a percentage of each JD5 pizza sold. Experts said small businesses like Venezia's could be the big winners of NIL.

Thanks to New NCAA Rules, Student-Athletes Are the Hottest New Entrepreneurs

October 1, 2021 via Entrepreneur Magazine

Collegiate players are capitalizing on the ability to freely market their name, image and likeness, but does trouble lie ahead?

Nike Founder Knight Announces Company to Help UO Athletes With Endorsement Deals

October 1, 2021 via Portland Business Journal - Headlines

Nike co-founder Phil Knight's new company will help University of Oregon athletes find endorsement opportunities under new rules that allow student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

What Puma's Potential Deal With High School Basketball Player Mikey Williams Could Mean for Teen Athletes

September 29, 2021 via Footwear News

We're nearing the day when a high school athlete could sign an NIL deal with an athletic footwear powerhouse. Shams Charania, NBA insider with The Athletic and Stadium, broke news via Twitter yesterday that Puma is reportedly close to signing an endorsement deal with Mikey Williams, a high school basketball player.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.