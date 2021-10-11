- Tina Turner signed the rights of her iconic music catalogue spanning 60 years, including her name, image and likeness to a German music company, BMG. While Warner Music record label still manages her record, is this a sign of things to come for music companies who are looking to take hit makers under their wings and broaden music artists' digital reach?
- Is NIL (name, image, likeness) picking up at warp speed? There may be a potential endorsement deal brewing between Puma and Mikey Williams, a high school basketball player who has a huge social media presence. Will we see continue to see teen athletes partnering with brands as part of their potential pro sports journey?
Endorsement Deals, Sponsorships & Investments
Fubo Gaming Joins With Cavs for Head Start
on Ohio Betting Market
October 6, 2021 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)
As Fubo Gaming prepares to launch its sportsbook entrant later this year, the company has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, looking to increase its brand recognition in Ohio before the state legalizes sports betting.
Reports Meghan Markle Could 'Launch
Her Own Cosmetic Line' After Quitting Royal
Life
October 6, 2021 via Daily Star
Meghan Markle has stoked speculation after reportedly meeting with a boss from marketing company Guthy-Renker, which has a history of using celebrities to endorse products. Meghan Markle could be set to launch her own cosmetic line.
Sequoia Fire Relief Efforts Get Celebrity
Support. Why This 'Saved by the Bell' Star
Donated
October 3, 2021 via Fresno Bee - All News
The Sequoia Parks Conservancy has put together the KNP Complex Fire Recovery Fund in Sequoia Fire Relief efforts. Already, the fund has gotten celebrity endorsement from the likes of actors Martin Henderson ("Grey's Anatomy") and Tiffani Thiessen ("Saved by the Bell"), sportscaster Andrew Siciliano ("NFL Sunday Ticket") and Grammy-winning musician Avi Kapla.
The Jonas Brothers Just Launched an
Artisanal Popcorn Brand, Now Available for Nationwide
Delivery
October 6, 2021 via Entrepreneur Magazine
The pop rock trio partnered with The Naked Market, a next-gen food and beverage business, to launch Rob's Backstage Popcorn.
Casio to Release Second Kanoa Igarashi
Signature G-SHOCK
October 1, 2021 via MarketWatch - All Company Press Releases News & Commentary
Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G-LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GBX-100KI is the second signature model endorsed by pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Betting on Cell-Based
Meats
September 29, 2021 via Longevity LIVE
Known for his conservation and humanitarian work, the actor has even produced films and spoken out publicly about the environmental crisis. But DiCaprio is also putting his money where his mouth is and, according to VegNews, he has invested in cell-based meat companies Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat.
Lamar Odom Reveals His Latest Investment
in Boxing
October 2, 2021 via HotNewHipHop
After fighting Aaron Carter a few months ago, there is no doubt that Lamar Odom is a fan of the Celebrity Boxing brand. While speaking to TMZ, Odom revealed he is now a part-owner in the brand and that he plans on doing a lot more fights in the near future.
Film & TV
Amazon Prime Preps for Second NFL
Postseason Appearance
October 4, 2021 via Sportico - Business (subscription may be required)
Amazon Prime Video in January will simulcast its second NFL Wild Card game, and while the final assignments have yet to be locked in, it's likely that the streaming service will once again pair up with CBS in one of the two Sunday time slots.
Disney on Ice Just Got a Whole New
Meaning
October 2, 2021 via Newsbinding - Top Stories
It's been 16 years since the house that Walt built last had an NHL game broadcasted on their platforms. However, this October that all changes with a groundbreaking seven year deal that ensures the Walt Disney Company has the television, streaming and media rights to the greatest sport on ice.
Flickonic Announces First Celebrity
Endorsement From Chris Geere of the NBC's Hit Show, This Is
Us
October 6, 2021 via IT News Online
Flickonic, a one-of-a-kind social media app, launched with the purpose of reviving the social aspect that existed in the era of scheduled TV. They announced their endorsement from one of the main stars of the hit show, "This Is Us," actor Chris Geere.
Tom Arnold Is the Latest Celebrity to
Endorse MindStir Media, a Top Self-Publishing
Company
October 5, 2021 via LatestLY
MindStir Media has been endorsed by Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway, the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway. Now MindStir is adding Tom Arnold to the mix. Arnold recently praised MindStir Media in a short video posted on the company's YouTube channel.
Music Biz
Another Blockbuster Deal: Tina Turner
Sells Entire Catalog to BMG
October 5, 2021 via Rolling Stone Magazine (subscription may be required)
Tina Turner has sold her music rights to BMG, the company's CEO Hartwig Masuch tells Rolling Stone — marking the latest event in the trend of major legacy artists cashing in on their copyrights.
Can the R. Kelly Verdict Lead to a Shift
in the Music Industry?
October 2, 2021 via Exec Review
Kelly's guilty verdict has been marked as an overdue symbol of reckoning for Black women and girl survivors. We're yet to see what this trial means for the music industry, though – how likely is this outcome to inspire a watershed moment of transformation?
Justin Bieber Breaks Into Cannabis Market
With 'Peaches' Joints
October 4, 2021 via New York Post
It's Justin Bieber's latest joint venture. The Canadian singer is breaking into the cannabis space, teaming up with the Los Angeles-based recreational-pot company Palms Premium to peddle pre-rolled joints that he's calling "Peaches," a nod to one of his most successful recent songs.
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
Tory Lanez Released an 'NFT
Album,' and Then Things Got Extra Weird
September 30, 2021 via Greenwich Time
Last month, Lanez partnered with a platform called E-NFT to release his new album 'When It's Dark' as an NFT. Across social media, disgruntled fans say they feel duped by the rapper's NFT release.
Republic Is Bringing Music Investing to
the Masses With Artists Lil Pump and KSHMR Through Security NFTs
with Opulous
October 6, 2021 via Yahoo Finance - Top Stories
Republic, a leading investment platform, announced today that they will begin hosting opportunities to invest in music royalties through their latest launch, Republic Music. The first artists slated to pioneer the movement are rap royalty Lil Pump and powerhouse DJ and producer KSHMR.
NFT Gaming Expands as Sorare Bundesliga
Deal Takes Aim at Top Shot
October 6, 2021 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)
With a Bundesliga partnership announced Wednesday (October 6), Sorare is taking a step on Top Shot's turf. In 2022 the France-based fantasy NFT startup will sell collectible digital video moments from 36 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 teams.
Lil Nas X Chosen by TikTok to Headline
Platform's NFT Project
October 1, 2021 via Yahoo Finance - Top Stories
TikTok is getting into the non-fungible token game with a debut collection featuring rapper and singer Lil Nas X. Popular social media platform TikTok announced that it will be releasing its first NFT collection in November 2021.
Right of Publicity
These Arizona College Athletes Could Make
the Most Money on NIL Endorsement Deals
October 2, 2021 via Biz Journal - Southwest News
The Venezia's-Daniels deal has the student-athlete Jayden Daniels posting about the pizzeria on his social media pages, while the restaurant named a new specialty pizza after him, who will receive a percentage of each JD5 pizza sold. Experts said small businesses like Venezia's could be the big winners of NIL.
Thanks to New NCAA Rules, Student-Athletes
Are the Hottest New Entrepreneurs
October 1, 2021 via Entrepreneur Magazine
Collegiate players are capitalizing on the ability to freely market their name, image and likeness, but does trouble lie ahead?
Nike Founder Knight Announces Company to
Help UO Athletes With Endorsement Deals
October 1, 2021 via Portland Business Journal - Headlines
Nike co-founder Phil Knight's new company will help University of Oregon athletes find endorsement opportunities under new rules that allow student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.
What Puma's Potential Deal With High
School Basketball Player Mikey Williams Could Mean for Teen
Athletes
September 29, 2021 via Footwear News
We're nearing the day when a high school athlete could sign an NIL deal with an athletic footwear powerhouse. Shams Charania, NBA insider with The Athletic and Stadium, broke news via Twitter yesterday that Puma is reportedly close to signing an endorsement deal with Mikey Williams, a high school basketball player.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.