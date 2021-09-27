Employers Beware! 1 In 3 Americans Admit They Lied On Their Resumes

A recent ResumeBuilder survey found that 32% of Americans admit to lying on their resume. In the current highly active labor market, with 65% of employees searching for a new job according to the PwC US Pulse Survey, employers should carefully review incoming resumes.

Interestingly, the ResumeBuilder survey found: 1) resume lies are most frequent among higher earners and 2) the most common lies surround years of experience and education. Other key survey findings include:

80% of workers who lied were hired by the employer to which they lied, but almost half had the job offer rescinded after the new employer caught the lie

Lying on resumes is most prevalent in the technology and finance sectors

Men lie on resumes twice as often as women

The most common reason for lying on resumes was to improve chances of getting hired (72%); lacking the necessary qualifications for the job (44%); and covering up parting on bad terms from a previous employer (41%).

Employers should review their hiring practices to ensure they are vetting resumes - whether through checking references, utilizing appropriate skills tests, behavioral or probing interview questions to expose resume dishonesty, formal background checks, internet and social media searches, and/or internal or external verification services.

