Pryor Cashman represents Austin McBroom and his company, Simply Greatness Productions, in a pay dispute against LiveXLive, a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The suit was filed in relation to a June 12th event called 'Battle of the Platforms,' a boxing event between top social media stars or influencers from YouTube and TikTok.

McBroom and his family are known for their vlog-style YouTube channel "The ACE Family," which has over 19 million subscribers. The Pryor Cashman team is led by James Sammataro, co-chair of the firm's Media + Entertainment Group and partner Michael Niborski.

Read the complaint in this link

