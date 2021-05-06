ARTICLE

United States: Nota Bene Episode 124: Charting The New World Of Music Royalty Investment With Sid Fohrman

This episode was originally published on February 2, 2021 as Episode 111.

Music royalty investments have become a big global business. For investors looking for a growing industry to tap into, the music royalty market might be it. Will a flood in investment funds impact the music business overall? We're exploring how the recent flurry of investment money into this market will continue to impact the industry.

Joining Michael for this conversation is Sid Fohrman. Sid is a partner in Sheppard Mullin's acclaimed Entertainment and Digital Media Practice Group and Leader of the firm's Music Industry Team, and Leader of the firm's Esports Industry Team. Sid represents a diverse client base comprised of public and private companies, on and off-screen talent, artists, influencers, and entrepreneurs across the full spectrum of the entertainment industry, including, music, esports, fitness, sports, technology, event, film and television industries.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What rights are included in any royalty deal?

Why is the royalty investment market so hot right now?

How is music streaming affecting royalty investment?

Why are music royalties a smart investment for savvy investors?

Are these types of investments more appealing and safer than other types of traditional investments like bonds?

Is there potential for a flood of big investment money to impact the music business in general?

Why is music publishing an appealing investment?

How are catalogs valued?

What other factors are driving the explosion in music royalty investments?

Will newer artists see investment money come their way?

Will there be an increase in multinational investments in U.S. music copyrights?

Resources:

Blockchain Technology Continues to Support a Flourishing Music Industry

