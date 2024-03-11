2018年、テスラ社は、イーロン・マスクCEOに株価及び業績達成条件付き、最高$55.8 Billionの価値を有する前代未聞のストック・オプションを付与しました。しかし、2024年1月30日、デラウェア州衡平法裁判所は、信認義務違反を問う株主代表訴訟において、被告であるマスク及びテスラ社の取締役会側は、当該報酬が、全体として公平（entire fairness）であることの立証責任をはたしておらず、さらに、報酬を公正な一定限度に絞るための提案もおこなっていないとして、オプション付与の全体を取消す判決をおこないました。イーロン・マスク氏が支配権者であったか、及び立証責任の分配に関する判断は、以下のようになります。

まず、支配権者の信認義務の有無を判断する基準に関して、マスク氏は、当時21.9%を有する最大株主である上に、CEOその他の役割においていわばテスラ社に君臨するような立場にあり、報酬委員会を含む取締役会等の決定権者、決定プロセスをも牛耳っていたので、同オプション付与の決定については、支配権者にあたると判断し、この場合、全体としての公正性の基準が原則として適用になると判示した。その上で、独立委員会の承認またはMOM条件を充足すれば、立証責任の転換が認められるのであるが、報酬委員会は独立して行動しておらず、さらに、MOMについても、報酬委員会委員である取締役らの利益相反や決定過程の株主への証券取引法上の開示が不十分であるからMOMの条件もみたされず、立証責任の転換はみとめられないと判示した。

英文による同判決の解説は、こちらです。

