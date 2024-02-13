January 11 – Italy-based space logistics and in-orbit servicing start-up D-Orbit SpA raised €100m in a Series C funding round led by Marubeni Corporation, with participation from CDP Venture Capital Sgr and Seraphim Space Investment Trust, among other investors.

January 19 – AST SpaceMobile, Inc. announced the launch of a $100m public equity offering and also that it secured a $155m strategic investment, including $110m in ten-year subordinated convertible notes with participation from existing investor Vodafone Group plc and new investors AT&T Inc. and Google LLC, and revenue commitments of $20m and $25m from AT&T Inc. and Google LLC, respectively. The investment will fund the company's commercial network roll-out.

January 22 – ComTech Telecommunications Corp. raised $45m through an issuance of convertible preferred shares to its existing shareholders White Hat Capital Partners LP and Magnetar Capital LLC.

