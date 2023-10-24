When forming a new business, a founder must make several important decisions upfront including what type of legal entity to select. Choosing the appropriate legal structure requires consideration of issues such as ownership structure, liability, profit distributions, tax treatment and capital raising, to name a few.
Many businesses are attracted to the limited liability company (LLC) structure because it offers the flexibility and tax benefits of a partnership with the liability protection of a corporation. An LLC also has less record keeping requirements compared to a corporation. Assuming you choose this popular form of business entity for your own company, there will be several steps to take and issues to consider when forming your LLC.
- Select the State of Formation: Although
Delaware is a common choice for LLC formation, there may be other
more compelling reasons for organizing your entity in a different
state, including certain business, tax, social, or policy
considerations. For example, forming an LLC in an organizer's
home state is often the easiest and can be the most cost-effective
option, especially if the LLC will primarily conduct business in
that state.
- Choose the Company Name: Make sure your chosen
name is available for use in all states where the LLC must
ultimately register to do business. Also, most states have specific
statutory requirements for an LLC's legal name that you will
need to consider. For example, the name will likely need to have
“LLC” or “L.L.C.” included in it. Last, if
you plan to use the LLC name as a trademark, service mark, or
domain name, it is highly advisable to conduct a more formal
trademark and domain name search prior to forming your entity.
Otherwise, you assume the risk that the mark or domain name may
already be taken, in which case, you may be forced to use a
different name and incur the cost and hassle of having to amend the
LLC's name on the formation documents and change the LLC name
anywhere else it may exist (like on your website).
- Create the Certificate of Formation: Every LLC
will need a Certificate of Formation, which is sometimes called the
Articles of Organization depending on the state of formation. This
document is akin to a corporation's Articles of Incorporation
and is filed with the Secretary of State's office. Templated
forms of the certificate or articles are available on almost all
Secretary of States' websites, although using these forms is
not mandatory. Because each state's requirements are
different, pay close attention to the requirements of your chosen
state. For example, you will need to designate a registered office
and a registered agent (which may be a professional registered
agent) and list them in your certificate or articles. You may also
elect to include certain matters such as limiting the authority of
managers or members or limiting the duration of the LLC's
existence. With respect to filing, you may file the certificate or
articles either directly with the Secretary of State or through a
service company; in either case, you will of course need to pay
filing fees. Again, pay attention to each state's
requirements, as some states will require original signatures,
while others may accept a fax/electronic copy.
- Create the LLC Operating Agreement: If the LLC
will have more than one member, then it should have an Operating
Agreement signed by all of the members. An Operating Agreement
should be specifically tailored to the business or service, as well
as to the particular composition of its membership. Think of the
Operating Agreement as a combination of corporate bylaws that guide
the governance of a corporation and a stockholder agreement that
dictates the rights of the shareholders. When drafting the
Operating Agreement, you will need to consider matters such as the
management of the LLC (e.g., manager-managed or member-managed),
the rights of members (including whether or not there will be
different classes of membership interests), capital contributions,
allocation of profits, losses and distributions, the death or
disability of a member or manager, and the dissolution and winding
up of the LLC.
- Adopt Initial Acts of the Members or Managers:
Although not required, adopting initial resolutions of the members
or managers of the LLC is good practice. New LLCs should consider
passing resolutions which ratify all formation activity, including
filing for foreign qualifications, designating the LLC's
fiscal year, opening bank accounts and designating signature
authorization.
- Prepare the LLC Minute Book: While a minute
book is typically a corporate item, maintaining a minute book for
your LLC will keep your formation and critical LLC documents
organized and in one place. Keep copies of the certificate of
formation, operating agreement, resolutions, amendments and other
important documents such as the EIN (discussed below), and tax
filings in the minute book.
- Apply for an Employer Identification Number
(EIN): If you need an EIN after you've formed your
LLC, you can obtain one by filing an IRS Form SS-4. When you
receive the EIN letter from the IRS, make several copies and keep
one in the minute book. Trust me, you do not want to deal with the
hassle of obtaining evidence of the EIN from the IRS at a later
date.
- Other Items to Consider: Depending on the type of business or service being offered by the LLC and the number of members involved, there will of course be other issues to consider or address when forming an LLC. For example, does the LLC need to apply for any state- or county-specific licenses? Does the LLC need foreign qualifications? Have all of the LLC's members been represented by separate counsel or advised to have separate counsel in connection with the Operating Agreement? Have you reviewed all specific statutory requirements for this LLC and its business or service? Do you want or need to make any special tax elections after forming the LLC? Do you need special insurance in addition to the mandatory state required insurance?
By carefully considering the above issues, you will be well-positioned to launch your new LLC. It is worth noting that once you've formed the LLC, you will need to ensure it remains an active entity, in good-standing, by filing certain state reports each year. Outside GC has advised many start-up businesses on choice of entity matters and regularly helps clients with on-going entity governance.
Originally Published by 22 November 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.