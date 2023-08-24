Suz Mac Cormac spoke to the Wall Street Journal about the public-benefit corporation (PBC), a growing niche investment that has caught the attention of investors who are committed to ESG and impact investing.

The allure for investors is that PBCs are legally required to provide a social benefit defined in their incorporation documents, which could include things like donating money to charities, creating jobs in underprivileged areas, or investing in sustainable practices. PBCs also have a fiduciary responsibility to provide financial returns to shareholders.

According to Suz, there are only 19 publicly traded PBCs among the estimated 15,000 PBCs globally.

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved