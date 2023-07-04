United States:
California's Narrow Codification Of The Internal Affairs Doctrine
04 July 2023
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
It is sometimes said that California Corporations Code section
2116 "codifies" the internal affairs doctrine. See,
e.g.,Drulias v. 1st Century Bancshares,
Inc., 30 Cal. App. 5th 696, 705, 241 Cal. Rptr. 3d
843, 851 (2018). However, that proposition is not entirely
accurate. Section 2116 provides:
The directors of a foreign corporation transacting intrastate
business are liable to the corporation, its shareholders,
creditors, receiver, liquidator or trustee in bankruptcy for the
making of unauthorized dividends, purchase of shares or
distribution of assets or false certificates, reports or public
notices or other violation of official duty according to any
applicable laws of the state or place of incorporation or
organization, whether committed or done in this state or elsewhere.
Such liability may be enforced in the courts of this state.
More subtly perhaps is the fact that the statute is clearly
limited to foreign corporations "transacting intrastate
business". This leaves unaddressed the law applicable to
directors of corporations transacting interstate, but not
intrastate, business in California. It al;so leaves open the
question of whether the liability of those directors may be
enforced in California courts.
It is also important to remember that "foreign
corporation" is defined by Section 171 to include foreign
associations (defined by Section 170) and to exclude corporations
or associations chartered under the laws of the United
States.
