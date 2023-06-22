self

In this episode of the Above Board podcast, Morrison Foerster partner and host Dave Lynn discusses shareholder activism with the firm's global Mergers & Acquisitions Group co-chairs, Spencer Klein and Brandon Parris. They discuss the key shareholder activism developments that boards of directors should be considering in 2023, including the latest developments with proxy contests and M&A activism, the rise of the "occasional activist," the use of ESG considerations in advancing campaigns and the recent implications of the SEC's universal proxy rule.

