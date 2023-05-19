Schulte Roth & Zabel is proud to announce its 13th Annual Shareholder Activism Conference, taking place on May 16, 2023. This event features leading activist investors and their advisers discussing the current environment, lessons learned from recent campaigns, and emerging trends.

"As activist shareholders continue to make an impact in the governance of many of the largest and most well-known companies in the world, the landscape is rapidly changing and our clients and lawyers are at the forefront of that evolution," said Ele Klein, Co-Chair of SRZ's Global Shareholder Activism Group. "The Shareholder Activism Conference is our platform to disseminate critical information to our clients and other major industry players, who in turn can use it to propel their progress."

The forum will bring together respected industry players and thought leaders, including:

Lauren Thomas of The Wall Street Journal, who will moderate the panel "Activism: The Adviser's Perspective," which will feature Bruce Goldfarb, Okapi Partners, Greg Taxin, Spotlight Advisors, and Dan Zacchei, Longacre Square Partners.

An in-depth, two-part panel, "State of Activism," which will feature Ele Klein and SRZ Partner Adriana Schwartz as moderators, and will include Peter Feld, Starboard Value, Kevin Galligan, JANA, and Lauren Taylor Wolfe, Impactive Capital on the first panel and Ryan Bunch, Trian, Jason Genrich, Elliott Management, and Michael O'Mary, D.E. Shaw Group on the second panel.

A conversation moderated by SRZ associate Sean Brownridge on "Advance Notice Bylaws Gone Too Far: The Masimo Case," which will provide unique insight from Michael Swartz, Co-Chair of SRZ's Litigation Group, who is leading the representation of Politan Capital Management in this groundbreaking matter. Politan Capital's Quentin Koffey will share his views.

A panel comprised of Kelly Koscuiszka, Co-Chair of SRZ's Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group, Craig Warkol, Co-Chair of the Firm's Litigation Group and Broker-Dealer Regulatory & Enforcement Group, and Adriana Schwartz. They will provide an "Activist Regulatory Update," discussing the implications of recent developments and activity in the market.

