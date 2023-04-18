The Boardroom Governance podcast's Evan Epstein recently caught up with Mayer Brown's Larry Cunningham to discuss a range of hot topics. Here's a top-10 list. Listen to hear Cunningham on:
- Why he joined Mayer Brown's Public Companies and Corporate Governance practice.
- How Delaware adds value through a philosophy of tailored corporate governance, compared with the formulaic governance favored by others today.
- Shareholder types, and the special value of concentrated long-term ("quality") shareholders.
- Why the best directors are those with business savvy, as Warren Buffett puts it, not ones enabling a board to check selected boxes on a matrix.
- How shareholder primacy is the law, as directors' duties run to shareholders, as former Delaware judge Andy Bouchard notes, and how that can also oblige directors to protect the interests of other constituents, as current Delaware judge Travis Laster explains.
- Why directors' personal values are irrelevant in corporate governance and how prioritizing them would breach a director's duty of loyalty.
- How corporate officials facing heightened uncertainty do well to act is if every decision will be scrutinized for entire fairness, as a Mayer Brown essay explores.
- Surprising similarities between the Swiss government's recent intervention at Credit Suisse and the U.S. government's intervention at AIG in 2008-09.
- Why share buybacks are a capital allocation exercise, neither automatically good nor bad, despite contrary political assertions.
- The importance of directors exercising business judgement, not considering personal preferences or being swayed by the political and social issues of the day.
