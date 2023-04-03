Competitive compensation packages are critical to attracting and retaining top-level executive teams that will move companies forward. Your duty is to ensure that your company's executive compensation arrangements are structured and maintained to comply with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. Manatt's Executive Compensation and Employee Benefits team can help you identify areas of noncompliance to minimize the risks of negative publicity and potential securities violations.

In "Executive Compensation Diagnostic Review," Manatt provides a high-level summary report to enable you to identify areas of material risk and noncompliance, along with general suggestions for corrective action. Our goal is to help you reduce the risk of unwelcome shareholder attention and unnecessary costly litigation.

