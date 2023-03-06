Today's directors have a lot on their plates. Scanning many recent publications advising public company directors, a fair job description would range from "overwhelming" to "impossible," sometimes even veering into the managers' lane. Directors are told they must not only continue to attend to tasks as they have always had but assume substantial new ones and even prepare for possible future demands. A collation of prescribed tasks:

Historical Tasks

Review and appoint senior executives, plan succession and set compensation and incentives

Vet strategy, probing risks from prevailing economic and market conditions

Oversee financial reporting controls and periodic financial reporting

Review and approve capital allocation strategy and related decisions ranging from acquisitions to dividends

Conduct oversight of compliance, with both law and corporate policy

Assure board continuity and proficiency

Contemporary Tasks

Probe to understand the company's employee engagement and satisfaction

Probe to understand the company's environmental impact

Weigh in on corporate activism addressing public policy debates

Participate in shareholder engagement with institutional asset managers, shareholder activists and public policy activists

Assure board governance practices gel with external demands

Participate in mitigating cybersecurity risks

Conduct board self-evaluations and peer evaluations

Prepare for Future Demands

Plan for forthcoming rules on emissions management and disclosure

Plan for forthcoming rules on human capital management and disclosure

Plan for forthcoming rules on supply chain management and disclosure

Additional duties are borne by committee chairs, committee members, lead independent directors, non-executive chairs and others holding specific offices. In addition to such a burgeoning list of tasks, all these exercises seem to require more time and attention today than in the past and sometimes venture into corporate management rather than board oversight.



In short, more is expected of directors than ever before - and those expectations may lead some to believe directors can or should do more than is either feasible or desirable. After all, taken as a whole, there is virtually no director or board capable of discharging all these tasks faithfully under their fiduciary duties to a corporation and its shareholders.



Boards must prioritize. Each board and company is different, so priorities must be tailored according to the board's collective judgment. How to set priorities will also differ. But one useful general framework to consider is that attributed to President Dwight D. Eisenhower and popularized by thought leader Stephen Covey. Classify tasks in terms of both importance and urgency, then plan accordingly.

Probably, for most boards, most or all the entries under "historical tasks" above will reside in the green box, as these are the endless and central tasks for a fiduciary board. The other entries will reside elsewhere, as their relative urgency and importance varies with context.

Above all, directors should not permit the expanding list of proposed duties to change their role. As a matter of practice, they should remain "nose-in, body out," adhering to their traditional role as overseers of managers, not substitutes for managers.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.