The key requirement of the PvP Rules is the inclusion of a PvP table illustrating compensation actually paid to the NEOs (compared to the total or average compensation paid to such NEOs as reported in the Summary Compensation Table), company and peer total shareholder return (TSR), and company financial performance for the five most recently completed fiscal years. The PvP Rules also require tabular disclosure of three to seven of the most important performance measures used to determine compensation for the current fiscal year.

Among other aspects of the PvP Rules, the CDIs provide guidance on: