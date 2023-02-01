S&P Global's ESG Insider podcast recaps the annual Davos summit of the World Economic Forum where one of the topics was stakeholder capitalism.

In this episode, Suz Mac Cormac, co-chair of the ESG, Social Enterprise + Impact Investing and Energy practices, speaks with reporter Jennifer Laidlaw. Topics they cover include:

Shareholder commons - Shifting fiduciary duty - Delaware Public Benefit Company and other corporate forms (8:18 to 12:39)

Scope three emissions - Climate resilience - Convergence on ESG reporting (18.28 to 19:30)

Investment in climate - IRA - Recession's impact on climate - Rising inequality due to climate change (21:08 to 22:47)

Listen to the podcast here.

