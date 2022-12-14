On December 7, 2022, the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission issued three Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations that address the universal proxy rules. These are included in the Staff's Proxy Rules and Schedule 14A Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations. Below, we have reprinted them for convenience.

Question 139.04

Question: A registrant receives director nominations from a dissident shareholder purporting to nominate candidates for election to the registrant's board of directors at an upcoming annual meeting. The registrant, however, determines that the nominations are invalid due to the dissident shareholder's failure to comply with its advance notice bylaw requirements. Must the registrant include the names of the dissident shareholder's nominees on its proxy card pursuant to Rule 14a-19(e)(1) under these circumstances?

Answer: No. Only duly nominated candidates are required to be included on a universal proxy card. See Release No. 34-93596 (Nov. 17, 2021) (noting that universal proxy cards "must include the names of all duly nominated director candidates presented for election by any party...", and explaining that "[a] duly nominated director candidate is a candidate whose nomination satisfies the requirements of any applicable state or foreign law provision and a registrant's governing documents as they relate to director nominations"). If the registrant determines, in accordance with state or foreign law, that the dissident shareholder's nominations do not comply with its advance notice bylaw requirements, then it can omit the dissident shareholder's nominees from its proxy card.

Question 139.05

Question: A registrant determines that a dissident shareholder's director nominations do not comply with its advance notice bylaw requirements and excludes the dissident shareholder's nominees from its proxy card. The dissident shareholder then initiates litigation challenging the registrant's determination regarding the validity of the director nominations. Under these factual circumstances, what are the registrant's obligations with respect to its proxy statement disclosures and solicitation efforts?

Answer: The registrant must disclose in its proxy statement its determination that the dissident shareholder's director nominations are invalid, a brief description of the basis for that determination, the fact that the dissident shareholder initiated litigation challenging the determination, and the potential implications (including any risks to the registrant or its shareholders) if the dissident shareholder's nominations are ultimately deemed to be valid.

If a registrant furnishes proxy cards that do not include the dissident shareholder's director candidates and a court subsequently determines that the dissident shareholder's candidates are duly nominated, then the registrant is obligated under Rule 14a-19 to furnish universal proxy cards with the dissident shareholder's candidates. Accordingly, it should discard any previously-furnished proxy cards that it received. The registrant also should ensure that shareholders are provided with sufficient time to receive and cast their votes on the universal proxy cards prior to the shareholder meeting, including, if necessary, through the postponement or adjournment of the meeting.

Question 139.06

Question: Can a dissident shareholder conducting a non-exempt solicitation in support of its own director nominees simply file a proxy statement on EDGAR, avoid providing its own proxy card, and instead rely exclusively on the registrant's proxy card to seek to have its director nominees elected?

Answer: No. Rule 14a-19(e) requires each soliciting party in a director election contest to use a universal proxy card that includes the names of all director candidates, including those nominated by other soliciting parties and proxy access nominees. Rule 14a-19(a)(3) further requires a dissident shareholder to solicit holders of at least 67% of the voting power of shares entitled to vote on the director election contest and to include a representation to that effect in its proxy statement. This requirement is intended to prevent a dissident shareholder from capitalizing on the inclusion of its nominees on the registrant's universal proxy card without undertaking meaningful solicitation efforts. See Release No. 34-93596 (Nov. 17, 2021). A dissident shareholder would fail to comply with these rules if it does not furnish its own universal proxy cards to holders of at least 67% of the voting power through permitted methods of delivering proxy materials (such as the Rule 14a-16 "notice and access" method).

