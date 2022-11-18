ARTICLE

Racial equity audits are one of the latest tools companies are using to gauge their compliance with the social component of environmental, social and governance (ESG). Recently, a growing number of companies are facing shareholder proposals requesting that a racial equity audit be performed. This article will delve into the benefits of companies performing these audits before facing a shareholder proposal. Those benefits include, among other things, reducing the risk of liability, increased profitability, improved stakeholder relationships and greater strategic control.

Originally Published by Bloomberg Law

