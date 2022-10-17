Presented by:

Shanda Botts, SVP, Ethics and Compliance, Employment Law & Litigation, AARP

Teresa Johnson, Partner, Arnold & Porter

Peter Gioello, Counsel, Arnold & Porter

Association of Corporate Counsel

National Capital Region

October 6, 2022

Questions and Topics We Will Cover Today

1. What are the top ESG issues that companies face today?

2. What keeps executives and directors up at night when it comes to ESG?

3. Examples of ESG backlash & how to respond to highly politicized social issues

4. What is the role of the Board when it comes to ESG?

5. Management of ESG risk and liability

i. Board committees

ii. ESG disclosure

6. Recognizing and managing competing stakeholders

7. What are some ESG opportunities?

What are the Top ESG Issues that Companies Face Today?

Types of ESG Risks

Litigation risks

Regulatory risks

Disclosure risk

Human capital risk

Climate-related physical risks

Climate-related transition risks

Reputational risks/brand value

Data privacy/data security risks

Risks based on lobbying

Risks associated with lost opportunity

