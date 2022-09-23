With the calendar turning to autumn, the proxy and annual reporting season may seem a long way off. However, in light of the amount of work and planning that goes into the proxy statement, annual report, and annual meeting of shareholders, this is the ideal time to begin preparations.

This Legal Update provides an overview of key issues that companies should consider as they get ready for the upcoming 2023 proxy and annual reporting season, including:

Pay Versus Performance

Compensation Agenda Items

Shareholder Proposals

Shareholder Engagement

Universal Proxy

Board Diversity

Director Expertise and Board Governance

Virtual Annual Shareholder Meetings

Proxy Voting Advice

SEC Clawback Regulation

Climate Change

Human Capital Management

Russia/Ukraine Disclosures

Risk Factors

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Share Repurchase Disclosure

EDGAR Submission of "Glossy" Annual Reports

ITRA Compliance

Director and Officer Questionnaires

