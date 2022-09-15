Our In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance
podcast series features insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn, Melanie Levy, and Tom Burton on a wide variety of topics
specific to boards. For decades, Steve, Melanie, and Tom have
guided companies from inception to exit, and have encountered,
navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From
their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let's take a
listen!
In our second session, "Running an Effective Board Meeting," the team discusses key considerations for public and private companies in this critical area of governance, including:
- Best practices in formulating the agenda
- Preparation of the presentation deck
- Framing of issues and goals
- Shareholder relations
- Major news, including negative news
- Executive sessions and closed sessions
- The value of transparency
We hope you enjoy listening. And stay tuned for our next session, which will cover the basics of board committees!
Have a board-related question for our team? Send a note to Steve Osborn, and you may have your question discussed on air!
