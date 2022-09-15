self

Our In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance podcast series features insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn, Melanie Levy, and Tom Burton on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. For decades, Steve, Melanie, and Tom have guided companies from inception to exit, and have encountered, navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let's take a listen!



In our second session, "Running an Effective Board Meeting," the team discusses key considerations for public and private companies in this critical area of governance, including:

Best practices in formulating the agenda

Preparation of the presentation deck

Framing of issues and goals

Shareholder relations

Major news, including negative news

Executive sessions and closed sessions

The value of transparency

We hope you enjoy listening. And stay tuned for our next session, which will cover the basics of board committees!

Have a board-related question for our team? Send a note to Steve Osborn, and you may have your question discussed on air!

