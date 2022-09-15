Our In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance podcast series features insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn, Melanie Levy, and Tom Burton on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. For decades, Steve, Melanie, and Tom have guided companies from inception to exit, and have encountered, navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let's take a listen!

In our second session, "Running an Effective Board Meeting," the team discusses key considerations for public and private companies in this critical area of governance, including:

  • Best practices in formulating the agenda
  • Preparation of the presentation deck
  • Framing of issues and goals
  • Shareholder relations
  • Major news, including negative news
  • Executive sessions and closed sessions
  • The value of transparency

We hope you enjoy listening. And stay tuned for our next session, which will cover the basics of board committees!

Have a board-related question for our team? Send a note to Steve Osborn, and you may have your question discussed on air!

