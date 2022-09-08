ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To view the full article, click here

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States

To ESG Or Not: "Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don't" At Least In Some US States Mayer Brown On July 28, 2022, the West Virginia State Treasurer named five banks as the first-listed Restricted Financial Institutions under West Virginia's Senate Bill 262 for having engaged in boycotts...

How Liable Is The CCO? It's Up To The SEC Morrison & Foerster LLP Jina also noted that officials are continuing to focus on what they call "gatekeeper" cases.

ESG Themes In 2022 Shareholder Activism Campaigns Goodwin Procter LLP After the 2021 landmark victory by Engine No. 1 at ExxonMobil where a newly-formed activist hedge fund won three board seats using primarily ESG themes in its campaign...

Do's And DAOn'ts: Setting Up A DAO For Your NFT Project Gamma Law Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are increasingly popular as the organizational structure of choice for many individuals, groups, and companies pursuing NFT-based projects and businesses.

What Do The Public Comments On The SEC's Climate Disclosure Proposal Tell Us? Cooley LLP In this July report, Responses to the SEC's Climate Proposal, KPMG discusses various themes and observations that it gleaned from its review of comment letters on the SEC's 510-page comprehensive and stunningly...