Pryor Cashman's Corporate Group served as legal counsel to media monitoring and database company Critical Mention in its acquisition by communications technology company Onclusive.

Critical Mention CEO Don Yount commented on the deal on the company's website, saying, "My job at Critical Mention always came down to unleashing the talents of our team members, who, in turn, unleashed the potential in our platform. They created tremendous value for our shareholders, for our customers and for themselves. From the start, I believed that we would one day join forces with the ideal strategic partner with whom we could multiply that value. It is hard to imagine a better strategic fit than Onclusive."

Critical Mention serves thousands of customers in North America, including brands like McDonald's and PR agencies such as Porter Novelli.

Partners Lawrence A. Spector, Michael P. Dunworth, Andrea R. Gendel, Shane J. Stroud, and Matthew O. Young; Counsel John A. Rothman; and Associates Jason S. Pachter, Jens N. Thomsen, and Islame Hosny advised on the deal.

Read Critical Mention's post about the deal and press release using the links below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.