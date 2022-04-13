On March 30, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published a proposal for new rules and amendments under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 governing initial public offerings (IPOs) of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and subsequent business combination transactions between SPACs and nonpublic operating companies (known as "de-SPAC transactions").

While the SPAC structure has existed as an alternative to the more traditional IPO route for several decades, the proposed rules aim to address a number of concerns that have arisen over the past two years with the surge in SPAC activity. This is not the first time the SEC has raised concerns. Since December 2020, the SEC staff has provided guidance concerning SPACs on five occasions. The staff has also asked for enhanced disclosure in comment letters in connection with a number of recent SPAC IPOs and de-SPAC transactions.

The proposed SEC rules are summarized in the SEC's Fact Sheet, and are discussed briefly below.

Enhanced Disclosure Requirements

Sponsor Disclosure . Recognizing the central role of a SPAC sponsor in formation of the SPAC, in the SPAC IPO and in the de-SPAC transaction, the proposed rules would require additional disclosure concerning the sponsor and its affiliates, including their relevant experience, roles and responsibilities, compensation arrangements, agreements about determining whether to move forward with a de-SPAC transaction, agreements with respect to redemptions, the material terms of any lockup agreements, and an organizational chart showing the relationships among the SPAC, its sponsor and the sponsor's affiliates.

Alignment of De-SPAC Transactions With IPOs

Target Company as Co-Registrant . Currently, in connection with a de-SPAC transaction, only a SPAC, its executive officers and at least a majority of its directors are required to sign the registration statement, which contains disclosures about the business of the private operating company that is acquired in the de-SPAC transaction. The officers and directors of the operating company do not sign the registration statement, and may therefore avoid liability under Sections 11 and 12 of the Securities Act for any material misstatements or omissions in its disclosures. To address this, and to create a strong incentive for officers and directors of the target to review the disclosures more closely and conduct more meaningful due diligence in connection with a de-SPAC transaction, the proposed rules provide that a target company in a de-SPAC transaction will be treated as a co-registrant with the SPAC. This would require executive officers and a majority of the board of directors of the target to sign the registration statement and thereby subject them to Securities Act liability for misstatements or omissions in the registration statement.

Business Combinations Involving Shell Companies

Deemed Sales of Securities . Newly proposed Rule 145a would deem any business combination of a reporting shell company (such as a SPAC) and another entity that is not a shell company to involve a sale of securities to the reporting shell company's shareholders. As a result, de-SPAC transactions would need to be registered under the Securities Act (or otherwise be exempt from registration) and such "sales" of securities would be subject to disclosure obligations and potential liabilities under the Securities Act similar to other sales of securities.

. Newly proposed Rule 145a would deem any business combination of a reporting shell company (such as a SPAC) and another entity that is not a shell company to involve a sale of securities to the reporting shell company's shareholders. As a result, de-SPAC transactions would need to be registered under the Securities Act (or otherwise be exempt from registration) and such "sales" of securities would be subject to disclosure obligations and potential liabilities under the Securities Act similar to other sales of securities. Financial Statements Requirements. The SEC has explained that a company's choice of the manner in which it goes public should not, generally speaking, impact the substantive financial statements disclosures that are provided to investors. The proposed rules seek to align de-SPAC transactions with IPOs by harmonizing the requirements for the financial statements, the age of the financial statements and certain audit requirements.

Financial Projections

Recent de-SPAC transactions have drawn increased scrutiny for their use of financial projections in disclosure documents. While projections can be useful to investors, there is also a risk that the projections may be misleading. The proposed rules expand the disclosure requirements concerning projections and management's basis for the projections. Among the changes are requirements that projections that are not based on historical results or operational history be clearly distinguished from those that are based on historical information, projections that are based on historical measures or operational history be presented with equal or greater prominence, and projections that involve non-GAAP financial information include a description of the most closely related GAAP measure. In addition, the proposed rules would require disclosure of the purpose for which projections used in connection with de-SPAC transactions were prepared, the party that prepared the disclosures, and the material bases of, and assumptions underlying, the projections.

Investment Company Act Safe Harbor

The proposed rules include a safe harbor under the Investment Company Act for SPACs that may otherwise have been deemed to fall under the definition of an "investment company." The safe harbor would be available to a SPAC that, among other things, (i) has assets consisting solely of government securities, government money market funds and cash items; (ii) seeks to complete a single de-SPAC transaction in which the surviving public entity will be primarily engaged in an operating business; and (iii) announces an agreement with a target to enter into a de-SPAC transaction no later than 18 months after its IPO and completes the de-SPAC transaction no later than 24 months after its IPO.

Comment Period

The comment period for the proposed rules will be open until the later of May 31, 2022, or 30 days after the publication of the proposed rules in the Federal Register.

