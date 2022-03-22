Cozen O'Connor announced that commercial litigation attorneys Jason Domark and Ashley Gomez-Rodon from its Miami office and Aaron Krauss from its Philadelphia office authored chapters of the American Bar Association's (ABA) latest book, titled Litigating Fiduciary Duty Claims. Additionally, Domark served as editor of the publication.

The book was published on February 24, 2022.

Topics covered include an explanation of what a fiduciary duty is and what triggers the duty; direct and derivative claims; claims involving majority shareholders, limited liability companies, partnerships, trusts and estates, the government, lenders, and financial professionals; insuring breach of fiduciary duty claims; and more.

Domark focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation, with an emphasis on fiduciary litigation, international litigation, and real estate related litigation. He frequently litigates fiduciary duty issues for foreign and domestic business entities, trusts, professionals, and others. He received his undergraduate degree, with high honors, and his law degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Miami.

Gomez-Rodon works with the firm's business litigation practice group, and often litigates business disputes involving fiduciary duties. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and her law degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law.

Krauss concentrates his practice on business litigation, health care litigation, labor and employment litigation and intellectual property litigation. He has tried multiple fiduciary duty cases in state and federal courts, and before arbitration panels, on behalf of companies (or their officers, directors, or shareholders). He has held various leadership roles within the American Bar Association's Litigation Section, including serving as a member of the ABA Book Publishing Board since 2019. He received his undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from University of Michigan and his law degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Attorneys from multiple other firms also contributed to the book.

To purchase the book, please visit the ABA website: https://www.americanbar.org/products/inv/book/419072477/

