New structures, new rules? Delaware's Chancery Court provides guidance on disclosure, conflicts, and risk allocation. We take a look at the latest Delaware rulings and what they say about SPAC directors' fiduciary duty, as well as COVID's effect on M&A deals, and how corporations and boards can mitigate their liability. Join host and Sidley partner, Sam Gandhi, as he speaks with two of the firm's thought leaders on these subjects — Jim Ducayet and Charlotte Newell.

Jim is a partner in Sidley's Chicago office and a co-head of the firm's Securities and Shareholder Litigation practice. Charlotte is a partner in Sidley's New York office and a member of the firm's Securities and Shareholder Litigation and Corporate Governance and Executive Compensation practices.

