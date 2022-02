The environment for de-SPAC transactions has changed dramatically from just a year ago. Redemptions by SPAC shareholders have risen substantially, SPAC PIPE investors have been less willing to hold illiquid securities and regulatory impediments have complicated transaction execution. As a result, structuring a successful de-SPAC transaction requires increased willingness to adapt and be creative. In this article (linked below) we provide an overview of the changing market dynamics and a number of structuring alternatives designed to lead to a successful de-SPAC transaction. Given the number of public SPACs and late stage private companies seeking capital, we expect to see additional de-SPAC alternatives as the market continues to develop and mature in the months ahead. Read more.

