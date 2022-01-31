Shareholder voting is viewed as fundamental to keeping boards and managements accountable, and, every year, billions of shares are voted at thousands of shareholder meetings of public companies. However, it is widely recognized that the current system of share ownership and intermediaries is a byzantine one that accreted over time and certainly would not be the system anyone would create if starting from scratch. There is also broad agreement that the current system of "proxy plumbing" is inefficient, opaque and, all too often, inaccurate. As the SEC's Investor Advisory Committee has observed, under the current system, shareholders "cannot determine if their votes were cast as they intended; issuers cannot rapidly determine the outcome of close votes; and the legitimacy of corporate elections, which depend on accurate, reliable, and transparent vote counts, has been called into doubt." Nevertheless, while the IAC and others have made recommendations for action to the SEC, nothing has yet been done or proposed, and the topic of proxy plumbing has been relegated to the SEC's long-term agenda. (See this PubCo post.) Now, however, some aspects of the problem may be addressed through private ordering. Broadridge Financial Solutions, which provides services related to the proxy voting process, including vote tabulation, has announced that "it will provide end-to-end proxy vote confirmation this year to all shareholders in the annual meetings of the 2,000+ U.S. public companies whose votes it tabulates."

What is end-to-end proxy vote confirmation? As described yesterday at the Northwestern Securities Regulation Institute by Keir Gumbs, Chief Legal Officer at Broadridge, vote confirmation is essentially a communication back to shareholders that their brokers received their vote instructions, those instructions have been "translated" into votes that were cast and included in the vote tally as instructed.

SideBar In 2010, the SEC issued a proxy plumbing concept release that sought public comment on whether there were improvements necessary to promote greater efficiency and transparency in the U.S. proxy system and to enhance the accuracy and integrity of shareholder votes. One category of issues addressed in the release was transparency and accuracy of the voting process-issues such as overvoting and undervoting, which can occur when there is a mismatch between the share amounts shown on the books of the voting intermediary and amounts credited for the account of the intermediary on the company's books; the need for vote confirmation through contact among the vote tabulators, solicitors and others; and proxy voting by institutional shareholders, which may loan shares but may not be able to recall the shares in time to vote them. It was expected, depending on the public reaction, that the SEC would propose new rules tackling those issues, but no action was taken. (See this Cooley News Brief.) In the last several years, proxy plumbing has reemerged as a serious problem to be addressed. However, while issues related to proxy plumbing have long been identified, actually addressing them has turned out to be profoundly difficult. The IAC took up this issue in 2018 and, in 2019, made a number of recommendations, including a recommendation that the SEC require that confirmations be sent to each individual or institution with final voting authority over any shares indicating that the shares were voted as instructed and, if not, the reason why not. The recommendations argued that this information "would increase confidence in the proxy system and provide incentives for those involved to eliminate routine problems that prevent proxies or voting instructions from being implemented as shareholders direct. Inquiries from investors when instructions are not implemented will organically generate root-causes analyses of the reasons for that failure. Those analyses will provide the foundation for a continuous cycle of system improvements over time." (See this PubCo post.) At the SEC's proxy process roundtable held in 2018, proxy voting mechanics were actually a hot topic-described by one panelist as "the most boring, least partisan and, honestly, the most important" of the roundtable topics. The SEC staff moderator opened the panel on proxy plumbing by observing that Securities Transfer Association found that, out of 183 meetings its members had tabulated in the past year, 130 had overvoting problems. Although most were ultimately reconciled, the question remained as to why the overvoting occurred. Many of the issues related to the inaccuracy of vote counts-overvoting, undervoting, empty voting, uncertainties regarding the accuracy of vote totals, and difficulties associated with vote counting, confirmation and reconciliation-arise out of the decision made decades ago to move to a system of share immobilization, under which most shares are held in street name and reflected in positions listed at a centralized depositary (DTC), where they are treated as a "fungible mass of shares not traceable to any individual." While the system makes share transfers easier, the arrangement is itself complex, compounded by many layers of intermediation-the transfer agent, the custodian and perhaps several subcustodians-that can complicate and obscure proxy voting and lead to mismatches that ultimately disqualify votes Anecdotally, panelists described instances of overvoting, delays in counting of registered shares, breaks in the chain of custody leading to separation of necessary documentation and resulting disqualification of votes, and shares not counted because of conflicts on the face of the omnibus proxy. In one example given, a DTC participant had overvoted and, in trying to correct the overvote in the system, was told not to worry about it because it's all a fungible mass and not everyone votes. (So much for accuracy.) In another example, a slight change in the name of the voting custodian-not of the beneficial owner-led to that large beneficial owner's shares not being voted-and the problem not being caught-for ten years. Where share lending is involved, questions arise regarding who has the right to vote the shares, with the result that not all shares are voted in accordance with the instructions of the beneficial owner. What's more, sometimes beneficial owners whose shares have been lent are still sometimes sent a VIF even when, as a technical matter, the shares are no longer on the broker's books, leading to overvoting potential. In some cases, the level of overvoting can be in the millions. To illustrate the importance of these problems, participants discussed various issues associated with obtaining an accurate vote count in connection with a recent proxy contest involving over 2.5 billion shares, where the difference in the vote total came down to ¼ of 1%. In that contest, the final results were not available for two months. Moreover, no reconciliation was done prior to announcement of the preliminary results. That narrow difference made the voting issues more significant, but the panelists confirmed that these issues were omnipresent, even if not determinative in other cases. (See this PubCo post.)

To say that there doesn't seem to be a lot of confidence in the accuracy of the vote count would be an understatement. Shareholders tend to assume their shares have been voted, but that may not really be the case. As a basic matter, you would think that shareholders should have the ability to see through the chain of intermediaries to confirm that their shares have been voted as directed, but it's often difficult or impossible for them to do so. While vote confirmation would certainly not resolve all of the issues arising out of the proxy plumbing morass, it would certainly mean a step forward. Hopefully, Broadridge's new confirmation process will do the trick.

Broadridge said that its "enhancements to the proxy voting process were developed in conjunction with an industry Working Group led by the Society for Corporate Governance and the Council of Institutional Investors, and involving representatives of custodian banks, broker-dealers, issuers, institutional investors, other proxy tabulators, transfer agents, and the proxy services provider community." This Working Group has committed to provide vote confirmation for meetings of shareholders of all Fortune 500 companies. Expanding on that commitment, Broadridge's announcement indicates that it expects to provide vote confirmation to the shareholders of more than 2,000 companies-those companies for which it is acting as tabulator-for annual meetings in 2022.

Broadridge's new protocols also include a "pilot of the mechanics of early-stage voting entitlement reconciliation," which "ensures that any discrepancies between the records held by tabulators and those of banks and brokers will be addressed well in advance of a shareholder meeting, so that every share that is duly held and cast will be included in the final vote tally. The pilot will test and refine the new reconciliation protocols across 20 annual meetings of the Fortune 500."

