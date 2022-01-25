The California Secretary of State's website provides certain information with respect to a wide range of domestic and foreign entities registered to transact intrastate business, including corporations, limited liability companies and limited partnerships. Available information includes the complete entity name, entity number, formation, registration or conversion date, status, jurisdiction, entity address, and the name and address of the agent for service of process. However, the Secretary of State does not collect or make available on its website many other types of information, including information pertaining to the following:

Bankruptcies (other than with respect to publicly traded corporations subject to California's public company disclosure statutes, Cal. Corp. Code §§ 1502.1 & 2117.1);

Business Licenses/Permits ;

Bylaws/Operating Agreements/Limited Partnership Agreements ;

Fictitious Business Name Statements (these are filed with the appropriate county, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 17915);

Shareholders/Members/Limited Partners (members must be disclosed in the Statement of Information (Form LLC-12) if no manager is appointed); and

IRS Employer Identification Numbers (EINs).

