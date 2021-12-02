ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On November 17, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted rules to require the use of universal proxy cards in director election contests. Universal proxy cards, which list all duly-nominated director candidates from all parties, allow shareholders to vote through the proxy process in the same manner as they could by voting in person.

What are the existing rules?

In a contested director election, shareholders vote, or give voting instructions by proxy, for two competing slates of director nominees. One slate is proposed by the company's board of directors, the "company slate," and the other slate is from dissident shareholders, the "dissident slate." Under current rules, shareholders voting by proxy in contested director elections are unable to vote for a combination of director nominees from the company slate and the dissident slate, as such shareholders could if they voted in person at the shareholder meeting.

What are the new universal proxy rules?

Under the new universal proxy rules, a proxy card will have to include both the nominees from the company slate and the nominees from the dissident slate. Shareholders will be able to give voting instructions in favor of any combination of properly nominated board candidates.

The new rules require that the universal proxy card must include all director nominees included in the company slate and dissident slate for election at the upcoming shareholder meeting. The universal proxy card must provide for the options to give voting instructions for any of the candidates nominated, whether such nominee is included in the company slate or the dissident slate. To facilitate the use of universal proxy cards, the SEC amended the current proxy rules so each side can list the other side's director candidates on its universal proxy card.

What are the notice requirements?

The new rules provide for certain specific notice requirements for companies and dissident shareholders soliciting proxies for director nominees. In general:

The dissident shareholders must provide notice to the company of their intent to solicit proxies and the names of the dissident slate at least 60 calendar days prior to the anniversary of the company's prior year's annual meeting.

The company must provide notice to the same dissident shareholders of the names of the company slate at least 50 calendar days prior to the anniversary of the company's prior year's annual meeting.

However, if no annual meeting was held in the prior year or the date of the annual meeting has been changed by more than 30 calendar days from the prior year, the notice deadline is modified as follows:

The dissident shareholders must provide notice of the dissident slate by the later of 60 calendar days prior to the date of the company's annual meeting or the 10th calendar day following the first public announcement of the date of such annual meeting.

The company must provide notice to the same dissident shareholders of the company slate at least 50 calendar days prior to the date of company's annual meeting.