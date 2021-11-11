Many public companies conduct periodic corporate governance reviews as they prepare for year-end, preferably on a "clear day" where the absence of a threat can support a lower standard of judicial scrutiny for bylaw changes. The following are some of the areas for consideration for bylaws:

Date of annual meeting - Older bylaws may not provide the board with the flexibility to set or postpone the annual meeting date without having to amend the bylaws.

Conduct of shareholder meeting - Sometimes overlooked, particularly in legacy bylaws, detailed authorizing provisions can clarify the authority of the board or a presiding officer as well as address questions of validity in light of the silence of many corporate statutes.

- Sometimes overlooked, particularly in legacy bylaws, detailed authorizing provisions can clarify the authority of the board or a presiding officer as well as address questions of validity in light of the silence of many corporate statutes. Virtual shareholder meetings - Even where clearly permissible under corporate statutes, it may be prudent to affirm the permissibility of virtual meetings in bylaws as well.

- Even where clearly permissible under corporate statutes, it may be prudent to affirm the permissibility of virtual meetings in bylaws as well. Notice of shareholder meetings - Although eproxies have been common for some time, consider whether notice provisions may need to be better aligned to the company's practices.

- Although eproxies have been common for some time, consider whether notice provisions may need to be better aligned to the company's practices. Advance notice provisions - If not updated recently, consider reviewing informational and procedural requirements for currency and to ensure they aren't "overtly unreasonable." If applicable, similarly review any special meeting or written consent provisions for consistency of informational requirements and, to the extent applicable, procedural requirements

Board Powers - Some legacy bylaws may not acknowledge the permissibility of the business to be managed "under the direction" of the board, instead of only directly.

- Some legacy bylaws may not acknowledge the permissibility of the business to be managed "under the direction" of the board, instead of only directly. Board meetings - On a "clear day" -- in absence of specific threat - review provisions regulating the calling and conduct of board meetings in light of the potential for a minority of directors to steer the agenda or voting:

- On a "clear day" -- in absence of specific threat - review provisions regulating the calling and conduct of board meetings in light of the potential for a minority of directors to steer the agenda or voting: Can anyone other than the chair or a majority of directors call special meetings of the board or committees? How is notice of meetings transmitted? If by email, is telephonic notice also provided as a courtesy? Is less than 24 hours' notice permitted? Does anyone other than the chair have authority to set the agenda? Review committee charters and delegations of authority in light of the potential for a majority of a committee to turn over. Consider the practice of non-committee members on the board attending committee meetings in light of the potential for dissident directors to participate.

Removal of directors - For Delaware companies, review director removal requirements in light of the 2017 Chancery Court decision (invalidating supermajority requirement).

- For Delaware companies, review director removal requirements in light of the 2017 Chancery Court decision (invalidating supermajority requirement). Officers - Review in light of and to ensure alignment with existing appointments, including the separation of the chair and CEO. Similarly, review board-elected officers versus delegation of authority to appoint officers to the CEO in light of practice.

- Review in light of and to ensure alignment with existing appointments, including the separation of the chair and CEO. Similarly, review board-elected officers versus delegation of authority to appoint officers to the CEO in light of practice. Style - Review and update the bylaws for gender neutrality.

