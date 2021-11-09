ARTICLE

Simon Arlington authored an article for SME Today providing some pointers for leaders of UK-based businesses considering transatlantic expansion.

"US expansions can be difficult for UK-based businesses, and more businesses are waiting until they are firmly established before attempting to expand into the US," Simon wrote. "However, the appeal can make the effort worthwhile. Expanding into the US opens a huge interconnected market which can allow the business to grow rapidly once it gets a foothold in the country. The huge audience, in combination with the spending power present in key hubs such as New York or San Francisco, can make it an ideal next step for an ambitious business leader."

Read the full article.

