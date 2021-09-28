Maryland Securities Commissioner Melanie Senter Lubin began her tenure as President of the North American Securities Administrators Association ("NASAA").

In an address during NASAA's annual meeting, Ms. Lubin stated that her priorities for the organization include (i) promoting regulatory protections and reforms to the benefit of retail investors, (ii) monitoring government COVID-19 actions and communicating federal and state level activities to NASAA members, and (iii) modifying expungement procedures to preserve "the integrity of recordkeeping and information available to stakeholders."

Ms. Lubin, who will serve in her position for a one-year term, announced the following members of NASAA's 2021-22 Board of Directors:

President-Elect : Andrew Hartnett of Iowa

Past-President : Lisa A. Hopkins of West Virginia

Treasurer : Claire McHenry of Nebraska

Secretary : Kevin Hoyt of New Brunswick (New Jersey)

Board Member : William Beatty of Washington

Board Member : Marni Rock Gibson of Kentucky

Board Member : Leslie Van Buskirk of Wisconsin

Board Member: Diane Young-Spitzer of Massachusetts

Ms. Lubin also announced section chairs and vice chairs for the coming year.

