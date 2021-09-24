Once again, it is time to prepare for the proxy and annual report season. There are many issues to take into consideration when crafting required regulatory disclosures in a manner that conveys effective messaging to the company's investors. Advance planning, careful drafting and multi-faceted review greatly contribute to a successful proxy and annual report season, culminating in a productive annual shareholders' meeting.

This Legal Update provides an overview of key issues that companies should consider as they get ready for the upcoming 2022 US proxy and annual report season, including:

Virtual Meetings

Compensation Issues

Shareholder Proposals

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Matters

Human Capital Management

Board Diversity

Proxy Voting Advice

Related Person Transaction Approvals

Dodd-Frank Rulemaking

Risk Factors

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act Disclosure

ITRA Compliance

Electronic Signatures on SEC Filings

Director and Officer Questionnaires

Download Document

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.