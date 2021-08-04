Herrick partner Shivani Poddar and associate Heather Zimmer wrote a piece for Bloomberg Law on special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and strategies to minimize the risk of potential litigation.

"SPACs can be more efficient than traditional IPOs, costing less money and time," they wrote, adding that "[b]ecause SPACs are shell companies without a track record, investors must rely on the Sponsor's reputation and experience. The investment can be risky because investors do not know the identity of the Target at the outset of their investment."

The pair outlined several risks and measures in the paper:

Adequate Disclosures Must Be Provided

Disclosure of Shareholder Rights in the Certificate of Incorporation

Material Information In Proxy Statements

Necessary Diligence for SPAC Signatories

Necessary Warning for Valuations

Related-Party Transactions

Assessment of Appraisal Rights

They concluded, "While SPACs provide a new avenue for investment and a unique asset class, they also present litigation risk that must be considered by all players."

Read the full piece in Bloomberg Law here. Access requires a subscription.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.