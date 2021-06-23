In a comment letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 11, seven well-known tech companies responded to SEC Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee's March 2021 request for public input on climate change disclosures (see our related blog post). The letter expressed support for consistent reporting by public companies regarding climate-related matters.

With acknowledgement regarding the severity and urgency of addressing climate change issues, the letter mentions that the companies believe "...it is critical to regularly measure and report on progress towards climate commitments." The letter notes the importance of sharing updates with investors and stakeholders, stating, "Investors need clear, comprehensive, high-quality information on the impacts of climate change for market participants."

The letter addressed to Chair Gensler specifically outlined some climate disclosure suggestions for the SEC to consider, including:

Relying on a flexible principles-based framework to align with agendas that already have, or will have, common support from investors, such as those of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TFCD);

Leveraging existing SEC frameworks and standards for climate reporting in order to reduce companies' "reporting burden," while also implementing a comment period for the public in an effort to limit the need for frequent substantive deliberations;

Including disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions information to divulge companies' emissions footprint, thus allowing reflection on globalized standards; and

Allowing separate reporting location, frequency, and timing, especially outside of the current boundaries of documents that are filed with the SEC annually and quarterly.

These companies are already taking measures to report on their environmental performance and would like to see a consistent standard set across the board.

Read the response letter in its entirety here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.