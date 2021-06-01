Earlier this week, SEC Commissioner Allison Lee delivered keynote remarks at the 2021 ESG Disclosure Priorities Event hosted by the AICPA, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, SASB and the Center for Audit Quality. Her topic: "Myths and Misconceptions about 'Materiality.'" In the context of the discussion about potential mandatory ESG disclosures, Lee observed, there has been a lot of attention to the concept of materiality, which is fundamental to our securities laws. The public company disclosure system "is generally oriented around providing information that is important to reasonable investors," and "the viewpoint of the reasonable investor is the lens through which we all are meant to operate." Since investors are the ones who make the investment choices, "investors are also the ones who decide what information they need to make those choices." But, in the course of the ongoing discourse about ESG, Lee has found that a number of myths have proliferated about the role and meaning of materiality; her purpose in these remarks is to dissect and dispel those myths, which she believes have hampered the "important debate on how best to craft a rule proposal on climate and ESG risks and opportunities."

SideBar The issue of materiality has certainly-and surprisingly-taken center stage recently. In a webinar this month, Acting Corp Fin Director John Coates discussed anticipated rulemaking regarding ESG disclosure with former SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson. According to Bloomberg, Jackson and Coates, both academics, discussed the issue of materiality in the context of ESG, with Jackson reinforcing the importance of materiality being considered from the perspective of the investor, not the issuer or its counsel. Coates noted in addition that "investor-focused materiality" is subject to change based on events (sometimes referred to as "dynamic materiality"), citing as an example the transformed perception over time of the materiality of asbestos. Importantly, and as discussed further by Lee below, both Jackson and Coates contended that the SEC has never limited its disclosure requirements to only material data, citing as an example the low threshold for disclosure of perks in the executive comp rules. (See this PubCo post.) The issue of materiality was also a hot topic during the Senate hearing and confirmation of Gary Gensler as SEC Chair. In particular, Senator Pat Toomey expressed concern that Gensler's view of materiality was divorced from Toomey's concept of "financial" materiality. For example, at the committee hearing for Gensler's nomination, Toomey asked, if a large public company reported revenues of hundreds of billions of dollars, and it spent a million dollars on political issue ads, should disclosure be required? Gensler responded that the question is what information reasonable investors are seeking to make voting or investment decisions, and last year, in their proxy votes on shareholder proposals, a large proportion of shareholders said that political spending information would be material. So, even though the amount of spending is completely insignificant, Toomey asked, did he think it could be appropriate to mandate that disclosure? Gensler replied that he would be grounded in economic analysis and the courts' views of materiality as the information reasonable investors want to see as part of the total mix of information. Why not leave it up to the companies to decide, Toomey asked? Gensler repeated that it's a really a question of investors making the choice about the information they want. He later reiterated that he considered the 80 shareholder proposals submitted last year on the topic and the 40% vote in favor as a strong indicator. In light of that level of investor interest, political spending disclosure was something he thought the SEC should consider. (See this PubCo post.)

"Myth #1: ESG matters (indeed all matters) material to investors are already required to be disclosed under the securities laws." The most prevalent myth, Lee contends, is the myth that the securities disclosure system already imposes an affirmative duty to disclose all material information, but she reminds us, that "is simply not true, and reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the securities laws..Rather, disclosure is only required when a specific duty to disclose exists." And, she observes, an affirmative duty arises only under specific circumstances, among them, an SEC regulatory requirement, a sale or purchase by the issuer of its own stock, when leaks or rumors in the marketplace are attributable to the issuer or when the issuer is already speaking on an issue and information is necessary to make the issuer's statements accurate or not misleading. For example, in Basic v. Levinson, Lee notes, the duty to disclose pre-merger negotiations arose out of public statements the company made asserting that it was unaware of any developments that might explain high trading volumes and price fluctuations in its shares.

Her prime example is political spending, an issue that can be extremely important to reasonable investors, particularly because shareholders want to be able to assess the use by companies of shareholder funds for political influence. But, despite rulemaking petitions and other efforts, there are no SEC requirements to disclose political spending and, as a result, it's rarely disclosed in SEC reports. (As she notes, the SEC is currently prohibited by Congress from spending funds to finalize a rule on this subject.) Arguably, she continued, companies' public statements after the events of January 6 regarding their political spending could "give rise to a duty to disclose their actual political contributions-not unlike the duty to disclose merger negotiations in Basic-to ensure that such statements are not misleading, especially if actual contributions run contrary to these pledges. But such a duty would arise only based on discretionary statements made by management, not solely on the basis that information regarding political contributions is material to investors." In the end, she said, "absent a duty to disclose, the importance or materiality of information alone simply does not mandate its disclosure."

SideBar Lee has previously stressed the importance of political spending disclosure in connection with ESG, noting in particular that investors need to be able to ascertain inconsistencies between a company's public statements and its corporate political donations. Political spending disclosure, she said, "is inextricably linked to ESG issues." She cited research showing that many companies that made carbon-neutral pledges or statements in support of climate initiatives have donated to candidates with "climate voting records inconsistent with such assertions." In this context, disclosure is key to accountability. (See this PubCo post.) With regard to political spending legislation, in the aftermath of January 6, Senators Chris Van Hollen and Robert Menendez have reintroduced the Shareholder Protection Act of 2021 to mandate not only political spending disclosure, but also shareholder votes to authorize corporate political spending. According to the press release, "more than 1.2 million securities experts, institutional and individual investors, and members of the public have pressed the [SEC] for a political spending disclosure rule [in a 2011 rulemaking petition]. Yet, no political spending disclosure standards have actually been established, which has allowed corporate executives to continue spending shareholder money without disclosure to and approval from the very investors funding those contributions." Among other things, the bill would amend the Exchange Act to add, in new Section 14C, a requirement that proxy statements contain a description of any expenditure for political activities (as defined) proposed to be made in the coming fiscal year that has not been authorized by a vote of the shareholders, including the proposed total amount, and provide for a separate vote of the shareholders to authorize these expenditures. Companies would be prohibited from making any political expenditures that have not been authorized by a vote of the holders of the majority of the outstanding shares. (See this PubCo post.)

Noting the 2010 staff guidance, which identifies four requirements in Reg S-K that could give rise to obligations to make disclosures regarding climate (for a summary, see this PubCo post), Lee explained that the securities laws "currently include little in the way of explicit climate or other sustainability disclosure requirements. In many instances, therefore, disclosure may be required only when a particular discussion of climate is collateral to something else disclosed by the company. The same is true for many ESG matters that lack express disclosure requirements. Thus, climate and ESG information important to a reasonable investor is not necessarily required to be disclosed simply because it is material."

"Myth #2: Where there is a duty to disclose climate and ESG matters, we can rest assured that such disclosures are being made."

One of the problems associated with principles-based rulemaking that elicits disclosures based simply on materiality is that it "presupposes that managers, including their lawyers, accountants, and auditors, will get the materiality determination right. In fact, they often do not." This point is reinforced, she suggests, by the many SEC enforcement cases that "reveal infirmities in materiality determinations, as year after year the SEC brings scores of cases for negligence in making these assessments." Even though materiality determinations are supposed to be based on the "reasonable investor standard," they are, at least initially, made by management, who can be, some might say, almost preternaturally optimistic about their businesses: "Management may view matters with an enthusiasm that reflects a belief in the nature and direction of their business. Developments that investors may see as negative and in need of disclosure may be viewed by management as a temporary aberration or even a positive development. That is, in part, why the system builds in checks and balances." But lawyers and auditors who perform these checks "can also get the decision wrong," and may see materiality differently than do investors. Moreover, she contends, both lawyers and auditors may have incentives or implicit biases "to agree with management, particularly on close cases.They have an economic and psychological incentive to want to retain positive relations with management," which, she maintains, can cause them "to often expend efforts to support, rather than independently analyze, management's decisions." Lee concludes that a "disclosure system that lacks sufficient specificity and relies too heavily on a broad-based concept of materiality will fall short of eliciting information material to reasonable investors."

SideBar Lee's assault on this myth recalls the debate that has been ongoing at the SEC for several years: it's prescriptive versus principles-based rulemaking redux. Principles-based rules, strenuously advocated by former SEC Chair Jay Clayton, give much discretion to management: they "articulate a disclosure objective and look to management to exercise judgment in satisfying that objective." On the other hand, some requirements "prescribe" quantitative thresholds to minimize uncertainty in determining materiality and to identify when disclosure is required, leaving less to the discretion of management. While principles-based rules are necessarily imprecise, may be difficult to apply and can result in a loss of comparability among reporting entities, they can help to eliminate irrelevant information by permitting tailored responses that focus on information that is material to the particular business and are more flexible and adaptable as circumstances change. Prescriptive standards can help promote comparability, consistency and completeness of disclosure, but they can sometimes be circumvented, become stale and may not address or capture all the important information. According to Clayton, the SEC's principles-based disclosure "framework in providing the public with the information necessary to make informed investment decisions has proven its merit time and again as markets have evolved when we have faced unanticipated events. This has been widely demonstrated in registrant disclosures regarding the effects of COVID-19. We have seen disclosures shift to emphasize matters such as liquidity, cash needs, supply chain risks, and the health and safety of employees and customers. This has served as a reminder that our rigorous, principles-based, flexible disclosure system, where companies are required to communicate regularly and consistently with market participants, provides countless benefits to our markets, our investors and our economy more generally." Lee, however, has previously argued for a more balanced approach that would include some prescriptive line-item disclosure requirements and provide more certainty in eliciting the type of disclosure that investors were seeking. However, she has observed that, in leaning toward a largely principles-based regime, the SEC "takes the position that it does not need to require or specify [ESG metrics] because our principles-based disclosure regime is on the job and will produce any disclosures on these topics that are material. Investors are asked to trust that each individual company has gauged materiality on these complex issues with flawless precision and objectivity." For example, looking at the issue of diversity, in 2020 remarks, Lee contended that a principles-based approach to regulation allows companies to use their discretion to determine whether information with respect to diversity is material, and, if so, what needs to be disclosed. To Lee, however, this approach "has led to spotty information that is not standardized, not consistent period to period, not comparable across companies, and not necessarily reliable. In addition, I hear complaints about so-called 'woke-washing' where companies attempt to portray themselves in a light they believe will be advantageous for them on issues like diversity. A disclosure regime that allows companies to decide if or what to disclose in this area can certainly exacerbate that problem." What's more, she argues, the "shortcomings of a principles-based materiality regime" are revealed in the data: "For example, 72 percent of companies in the Russell 1000 do not disclose any racial or ethnic data about their employees and only four percent disclose the complete information they are required to collect and maintain under EEOC rules." In this NYT op-ed, Lee argued that it is a misconception to conclude that SEC disclosure rules based on materiality already elicit sufficient information about climate; otherwise Enforcement would take action. As "a former S.E.C. enforcement lawyer who spent over a decade spotting failed and misleading disclosures," she observes, "I can attest that enforcement of broad-based materiality requirements does not work with this kind of near-magical efficiency. That's why securities laws sometimes require very specific data and metrics on certain important matters like executive compensation. But, so far, not for climate risk. There are no specific requirements, and without that clarity how can companies be sure what is expected of them? As of now, there is little for us to enforce." (See this PubCo post.)

"Myth #3: SEC disclosure requirements must be strictly limited to material information."

Lee views this myth as a "widely held assumption. However, this is affirmatively not what the law requires, and thus not how the SEC has in fact approached disclosure rulemaking."

Rather, the SEC has broad statutory rulemaking authority that is not qualified by "materiality." Where materiality does come up is in connection with the anti-fraud rules, "such as Rules 10b-5 and 14a-9, where it plays a role in limiting how much information must be provided. In other words, materiality places limits on anti-fraud liability; it is not a legal limitation on disclosure rulemaking by the SEC." Historically, she observes, Reg S-K has always required disclosure that is "important to investors but may or may not be material in every respect to every company making the disclosure. We have done this, for example, with respect to disclosures of related party transactions, environmental proceedings, share repurchases, and executive compensation." For example, the requirement to disclose environmental proceedings has a bright-line threshold of $1 million-and, until recently, it was $100,000-without regard to materiality. Similarly, the prescriptive requirements for executive comp, such as the comp tables, include a number of metrics that may not be material to all companies, but are still required to be disclosed. (As noted above, Jackson and Coates used perk disclosure to illustrate the same point.) And without these types of broadly applicable requirements, "comparability would be sacrificed almost completely. Indeed such an approach would be at odds with modern capital markets which have become increasingly comparative in nature thus requiring at least some specific metrics in order to make appropriate comparisons. The idea that the SEC must establish the materiality of each specific piece of information required to be disclosed in our rules is legally incorrect, historically unsupported, and inconsistent with the needs of modern investors, especially when it comes to climate and ESG."

"Myth #4: Climate and ESG are matters of social or 'political' concern, and not material to investment or voting decisions."

Here, Lee argues that, rather than climate's being just a political concern, the idea that "scientifically supported risks like those associated with climate change" should be ignored is what's really questionable. And just because ESG has political or social significance does not preclude its being material; rather, "all manner of market participants embrace ESG factors as significant drivers of decision-making, risk assessment, and capital allocation precisely because of their relationship to firm value. Finally, investors, the arbiters of materiality, have been overwhelmingly clear in their views that climate risk and other ESG matters are material their investment and voting decisions."

SideBar "Outdated thinking," Lee suggested in her NYT op-ed, has led some to view ESG disclosure as "merely about one's policy preferences or moral choice"-i.e., more about "values" than "value." But that's not really the case today when ESG is considered "a significant driver in capital allocation, pricing and value assessments. A major study recently found that a large number of powerful institutional investors rank 'climate risk disclosures' as being just as important in their decision-making processes as traditional financial statements and other metrics for an investment's performance - like return on equity or earnings volatility." Expected U.S. climate catastrophe, such as heat, seasonal fires, rising sea levels, hurricanes and flooding, "means we must price climate risk accurately and drive investment toward an orderly, sustainable transition to green portfolios-rather than panicked scrambles and stock sell-offs as we see more and more climate disasters." (See this PubCo post.)

In conclusion, Lee hopes that dispelling these myths will help advance the debate about crafting a rule proposal on climate and ESG.

[The following is based on my notes, so standard caveats apply.]

At the end of Lee's remarks, in response to questions from the moderator, Lee observed that the work on ESG standards being done by international standard setters holds promise, as she saw it, especially because global sustainability standards could provide baseline standards, while allowing each country to provide its own particular twist. She was also asked about the move in the EU to "double materiality" and "dynamic materiality." In her view, it was not clear that these standards were all that different from our own concept of materiality. With regard to dynamic materiality, we also view materiality as flexible and changing over time. As for double materiality, in Lee's view, external impacts will be internalized at some point, so even the concept of double materiality may not be all that different from our own perspective.

SideBar What is "double materiality"? As discussed in the European Commission's Guidelines on reporting climate-related information, the Non-Financial Reporting Directive requires that a company "disclose information on environmental, social and employee matters, respect for human rights, and bribery and corruption, to the extent that such information is necessary for an understanding of the company's development, performance, position and impact of its activities." In essence, the NFRD "has a double materiality perspective: "The reference to the company's 'development, performance [and] position' indicates financial materiality, in the broad sense of affecting the value of the company. Climate-related information should be reported if it is necessary for an understanding of the development, performance and position of the company. This perspective is typically of most interest to investors.

"The reference to 'impact of [the company's] activities' indicates environmental and social materiality. Climate-related information should be reported if it is necessary for an understanding of the external impacts of the company. This perspective is typically of most interest to citizens, consumers, employees, business partners, communities and civil society organisations. However, an increasing number of investors also need to know about the climate impacts of investee companies in order to better understand and measure the climate impacts of their investment portfolios." Not surprisingly, Lee's fellow commissioner, Hester Peirce, has expressly eschewed the European concept of "double materiality," arguing that it "has no analogue in our regulatory scheme." (See this PubCo post.)

As part of the program, speakers from SASB and Travelers Insurance that followed Lee were asked to comment on her remarks. The CEO of SASB noted that the reasonable investor concept has served the markets well but is becoming harder to apply in practice in light of the current huge array of investors that employ different strategies. But that is why standards are beneficial in helping to build consensus. She also observed that SASB supported SEC action on climate, but advocated a broader ESG framework. The reality, she continued is that current sustainability disclosure is being used by investors, but is not on always on a solid foundation and needs standards. Investors need comparability to make investment decisions, so they end up buying ESG scores, which would benefit from standards.

The VP and Chief Sustainability Officer from Travelers made three points: she urged the SEC to ground any new ESG disclosure regime in materiality; she feared that a failure to do so could politicize the '34 Act and the role of corporations, which could harm companies, employees and shareholders. She also encouraged the SEC to take into account the significant costs of ESG compliance, which can involve $1 million or more and thousands of employee hours. In that regard, she said, a prescriptive or one-size-fits-all approach not tied to materiality could be problematic. Finally she asked whether comparability should really be the desired goal and driver of ESG rulemaking? There are many differences among companies-in geographies, size, strategies and other characteristics-and the emphasis on comparability could lead to less meaningful disclosure and more costs. Companies, she said, are doing the best they can with disclosure, but would embrace more guidance. Investors have not coalesced around topics and have wildly divergent requests for information. We need to keep in mind, she said, that ESG is a really new field-as we approach it, we need some humility.

The moderator from the Center for Audit Quality observed that calls for ESG assurance seemed to be increasing. Looking at the S&P 100, 80% provided assurance for some metrics, such as GHG. The CEO of SASB agreed that there was an increasing pull for assurance, especially in the EU. In contrast, the Travelers VP asked why ESG disclosures should be treated differently from any other disclosures; auditors provide assurance only with respect to the financial statements, not the surrounding text.

