Hon. Chris Carney authored the article "Tech Companies Are The Backbone Of U.S. Cyber Defense" for the National Security Journal. The article examines how "the frontline of 21st-Century conflict lies in cyberspace, and that reality has massive implications for both our national and economic security."

In the article, Chris writes, "In an interconnected world where everything from medical devices to infrastructure systems are online, the potential damage from cyberattacks is staggering. A successful attack can shut down power grids, halt financial transactions, cripple utility system, and wreak havoc on the societal stability we all take for granted. Cyberattacks are nowmore likelyto bring down F-35jetsthan missiles."

Chris represented Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District for two terms and was a tenured professor of political science specializing in international relations at Penn State University. Prior to running for Congress, he worked at the Pentagon for four years on strategic analysis of the global terrorist threat, ran the Department of Defense's Policy Counterterrorism Evaluation Group (PCTEG) and was the "Special Projects" intelligence officer for two tours during Operation Southern Watch. Chris received a Presidential appointment as a Commissioner on the Military Compensation and Retirement Modernization Commission (MCRMC) and served as a Senior Intelligence Specialist for the National Aviation Intelligence Integration Office (NAI2O).

