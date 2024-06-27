ARTICLE
27 June 2024

Impact Of Tennessee's Cybersecurity Class Action Safe Harbor

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
Tennessee has joined a handful of other states to provide certain safe harbors in the cybersecurity realm. Unlike others, the law sites beside -but does not modify- the states...
United States Technology
Photo of Kristi L. Thomas
Photo of Tracy Chau
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Listen to this post

Tennessee has joined a handful of other states to provide certain safe harbors in the cybersecurity realm. Unlike others, the law sites beside -but does not modify- the states' data breach notification law. Also unlike others, the safe harbor is very narrowly tailored, and is not triggered by having a data security program.

Under the new law, companies are not liable in class action suits that arise from a "cybersecurity event." The term is defined similarly to that used by the SEC when describing public entities 8K filing obligations. Namely, an event that arises from unauthorized access or misuse of either an "information system" or "non-public" information stored on that system.

Non-public information is defined to include elements like social security numbers, drivers' license numbers, and financial account numbers, mirroring the state's breach notice law. It also includes, though, "biometric records," an element not found in the breach notice law.

There is an exception to this safe harbor. It does not apply if the event was caused by a company's "willful and wanton misconduct or gross negligence." Terms that are not defined under the act.

Putting It Into Practice: Given the carve out to this shield, and its limited jurisdiction (in Tennessee and not across the US), it is not clear if it will afford broad protections to companies. However, it may be the start of a trend that we might find in other states over the coming months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kristi L. Thomas
Kristi L. Thomas
Photo of Tracy Chau
Tracy Chau
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More