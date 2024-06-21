ARTICLE
21 June 2024

DW
The Federation of Regulatory Counsel published Daniel Cotter's article, "Illinois Legislature passes major reform to BIPA." Daniel discusses the decisions that exposed collectors and users of biometric information in Illinois, writing, "In one decision, the Court stated that each instance of capturing or scanning information is a separate violation and, in a second decision, rules that the statute of limitations was five years." To read more, click here.

