ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users on the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The April 2024 FLASH Wrap-Up Report includes a roundup of critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know in order to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the April FLASH Wrap-Up Report include:

SEXi Ransomware Targets VMWare ESXi Servers

Stealthy RUBYCARP Botnet Group Discovered After a Decade of Operation

Threat Actors Target LastPass with Attempted AI-Generated Phishing Attack

Thousands of CrushFTP Servers May be Vulnerable to the Exploitation of a Patched Vulnerability

Russian-backed Sandworm Hackers Upgraded to APT44 in Response to Heightened Threat Posed

GET YOUR COPY OF THE REPORT

Access your copy of this complimentary threat report with expert analysis of tactics and adversary techniques here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.