Partner Anne-Gabrielle Haie and associate Maria Avramidou authored an article published by Cybersecurity Law Report titled, "Guidance on Addressing Compliance Challenges With the Newly Effective EU Digital Services Act." The piece delves into the practical challenges posed by the newly instituted DSA and offers guidance on compliance, as well as commentary on risks of noncompliance and enforcement, and the interplay with the Digital Markets Act.

Read the full article at Cybersecurity Law Report (subscription required).

