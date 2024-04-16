European Union:
Guidance On Addressing Compliance Challenges With The Newly Effective E.U. Digital Services Act
16 April 2024
Steptoe LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Partner Anne-Gabrielle Haie and associate Maria Avramidou
authored an article published by Cybersecurity Law Report
titled, "Guidance on Addressing Compliance Challenges With the
Newly Effective EU Digital Services Act." The piece delves
into the practical challenges posed by the newly instituted DSA and
offers guidance on compliance, as well as commentary on risks of
noncompliance and enforcement, and the interplay with the Digital
Markets Act.
Read the full article at Cybersecurity Law Report
(subscription required).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from European Union
Risks And Best Practices For GenAI In The Workplace
Nyemaster Goode
Generative artificial intelligence, or GenAI, is moving into all facets of life—including the workplace. Employees are using GenAI now. To mitigate GenAI legal risks, employers need to set up...
AI Legal & Regulatory News—Week Of 3/25/24
Steptoe LLP
Below is this week's tracker of the latest legal and regulatory developments in the United States and in the EU. Sign up here to ensure you do not miss an update.
The Impacts Of Chat GPT On Corporate Litigation
Butler Snow LLP
Artificial intelligence ("AI") is one of the most rapidly developing components of the technology sector. This is especially true within the last five years, as evidenced by the increased...