In this episode, Wiley partners Gary Ward, Tracye Howard, and Craig Smith examine the ongoing developments related to implementation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. They discuss the current progress, the anticipated timeline, and the potential impact of a change in administration on its finalization. Additionally, the team addresses the concept of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and outlines best practices for contractors handling CUI.

