The Federal Communications Commission has unanimously voted to create a cybersecurity labeling program for "consumer-focused" wireless Internet of Things (IoT) products.

Under the program, which is voluntary, certain IoT products that meet "robust" cybersecurity standards are eligible to bear a "US Cyber Trust Mark." The "Cyber Trust Mark" will be accompanied by a QR code that consumers can scan for "easy-to-understand" cybersecurity details about the product, such as the support period for the product and whether software patches and security updates are automatic. The move is intended to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions, differentiate trustworthy products in the marketplace, and create incentives for manufacturers to meet higher cybersecurity standards. According to the Commission, examples of products eligible for the label may include home security cameras, voice-activated shopping devices, internet-connected appliances, fitness trackers, garage door openers, and baby monitors.

Because the program is voluntary, it will rely on public-private collaboration, with the FCC providing oversight and approved third-party label administrators managing evaluations, authorizations, and other activities.

In a press release, the Commission noted that there were more than 1.5 billion attacks against IoT devices in the first six months of 2021 alone, and that the labeling program will allow consumers to enjoy the benefits of IoT technology with greater confidence and trust.

